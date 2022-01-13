Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.36. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,679 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

