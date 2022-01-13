Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.36. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,679 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
