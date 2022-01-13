Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.80. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 5,766 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

