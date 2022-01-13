Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.80. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 5,766 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
