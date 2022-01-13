Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

XLNX stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,501. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.