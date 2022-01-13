M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $57.11

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.11, but opened at $58.74. M/I Homes shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 3,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.