Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $672.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $14,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

