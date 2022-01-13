Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,411. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.