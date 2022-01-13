AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

