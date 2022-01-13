AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
