Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 863.9% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 50,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

