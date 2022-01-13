Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.36. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 180 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

