American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.