Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Square were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Square by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Square by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

