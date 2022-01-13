Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $559.08 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.37 and a 200-day moving average of $614.15. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

