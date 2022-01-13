Pitcairn Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

RGEN stock opened at $210.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.61 and its 200-day moving average is $259.13. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

