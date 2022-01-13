Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.14 and a 200-day moving average of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,229 shares of company stock worth $17,531,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

