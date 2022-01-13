Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,054 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

