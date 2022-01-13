Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 85,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.68% of Trex worth $79,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.