SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Smart Portfolios LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

