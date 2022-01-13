Smart Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

ARKW stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. 121,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,857. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82.

