Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.78. 8,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,898. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

