Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 406,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,839. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

