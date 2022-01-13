KBC Group NV Buys 332,587 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,587 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $80,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

YUM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,848. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

