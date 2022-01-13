Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $170.18 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

