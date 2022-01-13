Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

CAG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

