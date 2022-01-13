Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $308,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $504.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

