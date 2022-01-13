Arbidex (ABX) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $74,709.92 and approximately $57,464.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

