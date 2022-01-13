Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 388,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,663. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.