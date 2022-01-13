Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 861881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

