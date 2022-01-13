Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $50.54 million and $9.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00304951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.