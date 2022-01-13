Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,529. The stock has a market cap of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

