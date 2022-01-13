SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB traded down $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $729.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,093. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.37.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.