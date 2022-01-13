Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 88.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 341,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 160,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

