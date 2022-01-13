NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 11,325 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 3M by 22.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

