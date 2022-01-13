Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 638 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

