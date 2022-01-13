Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 82.8%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $79.75. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

