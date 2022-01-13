Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.95. 1,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

