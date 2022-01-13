Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $150.00. The company traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 25598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

