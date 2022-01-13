Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $150.00. The company traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 25598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.
In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
