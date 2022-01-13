Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Declines By 81.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

