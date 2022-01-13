Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires Shares of 41,211 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,054,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 2,670,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

