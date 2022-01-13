Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 390,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 230,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.