Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 26,200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

VLO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.62. 22,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

