iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV stock opened at $473.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

