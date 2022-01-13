Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT) Insider Stuart Crow Purchases 500,000 Shares

Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT) insider Stuart Crow purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,712.23).

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Stuart Crow purchased 3,019,959 shares of Todd River Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,676.56 ($182,501.12).

The company has a current ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 35.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Todd River Resources Limited operates as a mineral resources company in Australia. The company explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, lithium, and other base metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Berkshire Valley Project located in the South West Yilgarn Craton; and interest in base metal projects covering an area of approximately 7,500 square kilometers in Northern Territory and Western Australia.

