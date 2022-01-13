NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. 10,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $127.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

