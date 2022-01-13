Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $28.91 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises approximately 2.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

COUP stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,868. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

