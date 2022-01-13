Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

