Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westport’s portfolio of eco-friendly product mix is set to boost prospects. Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, thereby positioning the company favorably as the transition to green transportation solutions intensifies. The acquisition of Stako has enhanced Westport’s ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems and its vision to transition to cleaner fuels. Low leverage is another positive. However, soaring commodity costs, tough labor market, logistical challenges and high R&D expenses are denting Westport’s margins. The natural gas fuel tech company is reeling under negative cash flows and operating losses, and the trend is likely to continue. Moreover, termination of joint venture with Cummins has been a spoiler. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 18,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

