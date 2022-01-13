$0.32 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,501. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.