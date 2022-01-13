$0.32 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,501. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.