Tredje AP fonden Has $11.23 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 41.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

