Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Several research firms recently commented on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

