Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

DHR opened at $306.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.